Skip to Main content
Tacos and Beer - restaurants & food trucks
0
Order Online
1405 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
600 W Nickerson St., Seattle, WA
Order Online
Home
/
quesa Birria
quesa Birria
$0
Pizza Birria Removal Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Big beef birria 2 big layers of flour tortilla crisped up on the grill topped with beef birria and cheese served with consomé de birria on the side. Enjoy this classic from the streets of Tijuana
Tacos and Beer - restaurants & food trucks Locations and Hours
Everett
(425) 382-2096
1405 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
Seattle
(206) 856-7589
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Tacos and Beer Food Truck - Moving
(206) 856-7589
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 3PM
All hours
View menu
Tacos and Beer Food Truck - Old Stove
(206) 856-7589
600 W Nickerson St., Seattle, WA 98119
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement