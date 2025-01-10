Menu
Staff Favorites
- TORTA BIRRIA$14.00
- QUESABIRRIA$14.00
- Plato of carnitas$16.00
- Mega fish burrote$16.00
Aperitivos - Appetizers
- Guacamole
There is no such thing as too much avocado! Chunky avocado based dip, topped with pico de gallo and queso cotija$8.00
- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with our melted Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream$9.00
- Ceviche De camaron
prawns marinated in our citrus juice with onions tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served with corn chips, the best in town like baja$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Street Elote on the Cob
Corn on the cob. Delicious elote, like on the street's of Mexico. Prepared with fresh lime, sea salt and tajin powder. Get ready to travel to the streets of Mexico$8.00
- Quesadilla meat$12.00
Tacos
- Tacos
Corn tortillas, cilantro, chopped onions, radishes, limes and homemade salsas with your choice of filling$5.00
Burritos
- Burritos$15.00
Taco Salad
- El Taco Salad
Crispy shell with lettuce, rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo$14.00
Acompañamientos - Sides
- Arroz a La Mexicana
(Arroz rojo) Mexican style jasmine rice$5.00
- Frijoles
Black beans it's the healthy way$5.00
