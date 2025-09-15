Skip to Main content
Tacos and Beer - restaurants & food trucks
Street Elote on the Cob
Street Elote on the Cob
Corn on the cob. Delicious elote, like on the street's of Mexico. Prepared with fresh lime, sea salt and tajin powder. Get ready to travel to the streets of Mexico
Tacos and Beer - restaurants & food trucks Locations and Hours
Everett
(425) 382-2096
1405 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
Seattle
(206) 856-7589
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
Tacos and Beer Food Truck - Moving
(206) 856-7589
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 3PM
All hours
View menu
Tacos and Beer Food Truck - Old Stove
(206) 856-7589
600 W Nickerson St., Seattle, WA 98119
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
View menu
