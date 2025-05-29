Tacos and Beer Everett
Full Menu
Sopas Y Ensaladas - Soups and Salads
Sopa De Tortilla
Chicken, rice, tortilla strips, cheese, onions, cilantro and avocado on our delicious chicken broth$18.00
Pozole Verde
Slow cooked chicken soup with re-hydrated cured dried corn kernels (hominy), in a delicious chile verde broth. Topped with lettuce, cabbage, onion and cilantro$20.00
Pozole Rojo
Slow cooked pork soup with re-hydrated cured dried corn kernels (hominy), in a rich dried chile delicious broth. Topped with lettuce, cabbage, onion and cilantro$20.00
El Taco Salad
Crispy shell with lettuce, rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo$18.00
ensalada de betabel
spinach with chunks of, beet,almonds Topped with fetacheese and balsamic dresing$15.00
Barbacoa
Slow cooked beef stew from North Mexico in a mix of dried chiles and spices. Served with rice and pinto beans$23.00
Aperitivos - Appetizers
Tacos Dorados De Papa
Three crispy corn tortilla tacos filled with potatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese and chile de arbol salsa$13.00
Guacamole
There is no such thing as too much avocado! Chunky avocado based dip, topped with pico de gallo and queso cotija$12.00
Guacamole Con Elote
Chunky avocado based dip, topped with roasted corn$13.00
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with our melted Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream$13.00
Quesadilla De Espinacas
Whole wheat tortilla filled with our Mexican cheese blend fresh spinach, onions, mushrooms and black beans, topped with tomatillo sauce$18.00
Quesadilla Frita
Two of the traditional crispy deep-fried handmade tortillas filled with cheese or chorizo. Topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream and chile de arbol salsa$14.00
Ceviche De camaron
prawns marinated in our citrus juice with onions tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served in tostada ithe best in town like in baja$18.00
Vegan Ceviche De Nopal
Tender cactus prepared ceviche style, marinated in our citrus juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served with corn chip$10.00
Nachos De Cantina
Bar style nachos with our Mexican cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat$23.00
Birria Nachos
Warm tortillas chips, cheese, birria, cilantro, onions and jalapeños$16.00
Nachos TJ
Bar style nachos with our Mexican cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$20.00
Esquites Tradicionales
Grains of corn flooded with creamy-buttery goodness. Topped with chile powder, lime juice, cotija cheese and mayonnaise$10.00
quesa Birria
Big beef birria 2 big layers of flour tortilla crisped up on the grill topped with beef birria and cheese served with consomé de birria on the side. Enjoy this classic from the streets of Tijuana$18.00
Sopes
Two thick deep fried hand-made tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, queso cotija, sour cream, sliced tomatoes, onions and chile de arbol salsa with your choice of meat$18.00
Trio Tostadas
Three tostadas (carnitas, tinga and barbacoa) with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, sliced tomatoes, onions and chile de arbol salsa$19.00
Trio De Salsas
Chile de arbol, habanero and chile verde salsas, served with tortilla chips$9.00
Street Elote on the Cob
Corn on the cob. Delicious elote, like on the street's of Mexico. Prepared with fresh lime, sea salt and tajin powder. Get ready to travel to the streets of Mexico$8.00
Taquitos$17.00
Guacamole d chicharron$15.00
Pescados Y Mariscos - Seafood
Baja Fish Tacos
Two handmade corn tortilla tacos made with your choice of beer battered or grilled mahi-mahi fish topped with citrus cabbage, pico de gallo and our baja homemade chipotle salsa. Served with rice and beans$20.00
Camarones Al Aguachile
Tiger prawns macerated in lime and jalapeño sauce, with cucumber and red onion$32.00
Baja Camarones Tacos
Two hand-made corn tortilla tacos made with your choice of beer battered or grilled prawns topped with citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, and our baja homemade chipotle salsa. Served with rice and beans$20.00
Camarones Al Ajillo
Tiger prawns sauteed with white wine garlic, butter and mushrooms. Served with rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas$22.00
Tacos Gobernador De Camarón
From Baja California City. Double tortilla, shrimp, onions, poblano pepper, chipotle, sauce and mozzarella cheese$22.00
Coctel De Camarón
Fresh shrimp cocktail made with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado on a seafood broth$21.00
Camarones a La Diabla
Prawns sautéed in our spicy red diablo salsa with mushrooms, onions and garlic. Served with rice, refried beans, flour or corn tortillas$20.00
Burritos Y Tortas
Burrito Grande
Our mega flour tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of meat$17.00
Fajita Veggie Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, red and green peppers, tomatoes, onions, our Mexican cheese blend, rice and black beans. Topped with pico de gallo and guacamole$18.00
Mole Burrito
Wet chicken burrito smothered in our homemade mole sauce. Inside rice pinto beans topped with sour cream and pickled lime spicy red onion$20.00
Burrito Mojado
Straight from the streets of Tijuana! Our wet burrito is a flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa verde or roja. Topped with pico de gallo and our Mexican cheese blend$22.00
Torta
Mexican style sandwich with ham, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, avocado and your choice of meat$18.00
Torta De Birria
Mexican sandwich, loaded with birria de res "Shredded beef", cheese, onion, cilantro, consome de birria on the side$18.00
Huarache Tradicional
An elongated tortilla in the form of a huarache (traditional Mexican sandal) with refried beans, queso cotija, nopales, onion, carne asada, chile de arbol salsa and green salsa$20.00
Chimichanga
Crispy flour tortilla burrito filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, our Mexican cheese blend, guacamole and sour cream$22.00
fish burrito$22.00
Chile relleno burrito$22.00
Platillos Tradicionales - Traditional Dishes
Carne Asada
Lean grilled inside skirt steak. Served with avocado, nopales, onions, fried chiles and tortillas$27.00
Molcajete
bursting hot lava rock molcajete filled w/ steak,chicken, chorizo, nopales, cheese, jalapenos. served with rice and beans guacamole cream and tortillas$40.00
Combo Fajitas
Chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas. Green pepper, red pepper, zucchini, mushrooms onions, served with pico de gallo and sour cream and tortillas. Serves two$35.00
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas dipped in our guajillo and chile de arbol salsa, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with our tomatillo and cilantro jalapeño, verde or roja salsa and our Mexican cheese melted on top$20.00
Enchiladas De Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with mole sauce and roasted sesame seeds$21.00
Plato De Carnitas
Michoacan style slow cooked carnitas. Served with pico de gallo, limes, salsa and corn tortillas$22.00
Cochinita a La Pibil
Our traditional cochinita yucatán stile pork, served with red pickles onions in fresh lime and chile. Served with corn tortillas$23.00
Chile Relleno a La Baja
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with our Mexican cheese blend and vegetables. Dipped in egg batter, deep fried and topped with sour cream and red sauce$22.00
Pollo Con Mole Poblano
The iconic house made mole with chicken served with flour or corn tortillas$23.00
Fajitas
Chicken or steak sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream$27.00
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, red and green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with sour cream and guacamole$24.00
Enchiladas De Fonda
Three corn tortillas soaked in chile California and chile guajillo filled with chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, tomatoes and onions$20.00
2 poblanos
Three crispy flour tortilla tacos filled with chicken. Topped with queso cotija, onions, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and chile de arbol salsa$22.00
Enchiladas Trio
3 enchiladas with chicken smothered in 3 of our signature salsas: mole, verde and roja and served with rice and black beans. Decorated with sour cream and cotija cheese$22.00
milanesa$22.00
pollo asado$24.00
mole verde
lighter and simpler than the nut enriched moles from puebla and Oaxaca this mole is made in house whith fresh tomatillos, jalapenos, (CONTAIN PEANUTS)$23.00
Lengua salsa verde$25.00
Tacos
Acompañamientos - Sides
Arroz a La Mexicana
(Arroz rojo) Mexican style jasmine rice$5.00
Chile Relleno
Battered deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and vegetables$12.00
Chiles Fritos
Three sautéed jalapeño chiles$3.00
side 1 enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and covered with salsa verde, salsa roja or mole$6.00
Frijoles
Your choice of black beans, pinto beans or refried beans with cotija cheese$5.00
Tamal Tradicional
Steamed corn dough filled with chicken or beef$6.00
Tortillas
Three handmade corn tortillas$2.00
Tortillas De Harina
Three flour tortillas$2.00
Crema$2.00
Habanero$2.00
Bottle habanero$8.00
Pico de gallo$3.00
Queso$1.50
Chips and salsa$3.00
Side de salsa$2.00
Postres - Desserts
Bebidas - Drinks
---------------------------
MARGARITAS
Tequilas
818$16.00
avion reposado$16.00
casa amigos blanco$14.00
casa amigos reposado$17.00
Caza noble$26.00
cazadores blanco$12.00
Cazadores reposado$15.00
centenario reposado$16.00
chamucos blanco$12.00
Chamucos repo$16.00
claze azul$38.00
Corralejo reposado$16.00
corralejo blanco$11.00
Don fulano repo$15.00
Don julio 1942$26.00
don julio blanco$16.00
Don julio repo$19.00
don julio1942$30.00
don ramon blanco$12.00
espolon blanco$11.00
espolon reposado$17.00
Herradura repo$15.00
herradura blanco$12.00
hornitos blanco$9.00
Hornitos reposado$13.00
hussongs blanco$10.00
Hussongs reposado$15.00
jaja reposado$14.00
la llorona$14.00
milagro blanco$10.00
patron blanco$14.00
Patron repo$18.00
terramana blanco$14.00
terramana reposado$16.00
tres generacion blanco$14.00
Tres generaciones blanco$13.00
tres generaciones repo$16.00
7 leguas blanco$14.00
7 leguas repo$16.00
7 leguas anejo$17.00
Casa amiguos anejo$18.00
Patron anejo$19.00
Herradura anejo$17.00