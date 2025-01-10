Tacos and Beer Food Truck - Moving
9211 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Big flour tortilla fish rice beans Pico degallo repollo and Chipotle mayo
Aperitivos - Appetizers
- Guacamole
There is no such thing as too much avocado! Chunky avocado based dip, topped with pico de gallo and queso cotija$8.00
- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with our melted Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream$9.00
- Ceviche De camaron
prawns marinated in our citrus juice with onions tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños. Served with corn chips, the best in town like baja$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Street Elote on the Cob
Corn on the cob. Delicious elote, like on the street's of Mexico. Prepared with fresh lime, sea salt and tajin powder. Get ready to travel to the streets of Mexico$8.00
- Quesadilla meat$12.00
Tacos
Double corn tortilla with your choice of meat onion cilantro salsa
Burritos
Taco Salad
El Taco Salad
Crispy shell with lettuce, rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Meet Filling Choice
Everett
(425) 382-2096
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM
Seattle
(206) 856-7589
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10:30AM
(206) 856-7589
Closed • Opens Saturday at 3PM
(206) 856-7589
Closed • Opens Saturday at 3PM